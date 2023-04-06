Player Ratings: Barcelona 0 - 4 Real Madrid; 2023 Copa del Rey 2nd Leg

Full match player ratings below:

Thibaut Courtois—8.5: Produced 5 saves, all 5 saves from shots inside the box. Had a crucial stop just before the go-ahead goal from Madrid.

Dani Carvajal—7: A good outing for the fullback who was composed on the ball, picked the right passes, and helped keep Gavi and Balde relatively quiet.

Eder Militao—8.5: One of Madrid’s players of the season continue to shine regardless of the opposition. Lewandowski must hate playing against Militao. The Brazilian had 5 clearances, 2 blocked shots, 3 interceptions, 2 completed tackles, and won all of his aerial duels.

David Alaba—8.5: How we have missed a fit and in form David Alaba. The Austrian’s positional sense, timing of tackles, and on-ball comfort made him a stand out in this match.

Eduardo Camavinga—9.5: Phenomenal performance from the young Frenchman. Whether it is left back or center defensive midfield, the 20-year-old has risen to the occasion. This is his breakthrough season, now one of the first names on the teamsheet.

Toni Kroos—7: Battled hard in the midfield alongside Valverde and Modric. Often provided the second body on 50/50 duels to help Madrid recover the ball.

Fede Valverde—7: Struggled to get involved in the first half, but made his presence known in the second half with crucial interceptions and tireless runs both up and down the pitch. It was Valverde’s block that led to the first counter-attack for the first goal.

Luka Modric—7: Provided the assist to Benzema on the second goal and the goal that demoralized Barcelona’s team psyche.

Rodrygo—8: Provided the perfect foil to Benzema and Vinicius in the attack. His off ball movement and threat in-behind meant Barcelona could not only focus on the left flank.

Vinicius Junior—9: A goal, an assist, and a penalty provoked alongside his 3/3 attempted dribbles. The Brazilian had his spats, talked back to the opposing fans, complained about miss calls from the ref, and celebrated each goal in front of the Camp Nou like a mad-man. Hate him all you want, but there is no stopping the electric Vinicius Junior.

Karim Benzema—10: Back to back hat-tricks, King Karim is well and truly back. The Frenchman had to work hard to get his touches in the first half, but after his assist on the opening goal, the floodgates opened and everything he touched turned to gold. A vintage Benzema performance and a historic hat-trick at the Camp Nou.

Substitutions:

Dani Ceballos—N/A: Late substitution for Vinicius Junior to prevent the Brazilian from picking up a second yellow.

Nacho Fernandez—N/A: An additional body brought on to kill time and shore up the clean sheet.

Tchouameni—N/A: Played the last 3 minutes of the match for Luka Modric.

Marco Asensio—6: Had one big chance that nearly nestled into the back of the net, but Ter Stegen managed to get hand to the Spaniard’s shot.