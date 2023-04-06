 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Managing Madrid Podcast: 0-4. Real Madrid trounce Barcelona at Camp Nou

Kiyan and Mehedi break down a memorable victory as Ancelotti’s men march to the Copa del Rey Final

By Kiyan Sobhani and Mehedi Hassan Pranggon
/ new
FC Barcelona v Real Madrid CF: Semi Final Second Leg - Copa Del Rey Photo by Alex Caparros/Getty Images

On this Patron-only episode of the Managing Madrid Podcast, Kiyan Sobhani and Mehedi Hassan discuss:

  • Carlo Ancelotti’s starting XI vs Barcelona
  • The positioning and roles of the players
  • 1st half issues
  • Rodrygo Goes’s performance
  • Eduardo Camavinga’s performance
  • Will Camavinga play left-back vs Chelsea?
  • Vinicius Jr vs Ronaldo Araujo
  • Eder Militao’s performance
  • Underrated narrative: Militao vs Robert Lewandowski lockdown
  • Xavi Hernandez’s tactical plan working against him
  • Ramadan Karim!
  • David Alaba’s performance.
  • The Clasico we’ve all been craving
  • Fair and unfair Carlo criticism
  • Real Madrid’s malleability
  • Would Militao / Rudiger be good RB options?
  • And much more.

Click here for access

Thanks for being a Patron. We hope you enjoy the show!

Managing Madrid is a hub for all Madridistas with updated news, op-eds, tactical analyses, artwork, and of course, podcasts. It also serves as a means for Real Madrid fans to connect and discuss the team. We would li⁠ke your sup⁠port so that we can continue to produce podcasts for you.

The site is run by a small team that works tirelessly around the clock to make it into what it is today. Your contributions will allow us to continue to have a real and full-time presence in keeping this website, and it’s podcasts, going.

Hosts this week:

Kiyan Sobhani (@KiyanSo)

Mehedi Hassan (@MHassanFootball)

More From Managing Madrid

Real Madrid News 24/7

Loading comments...

Sign up for the newsletter Sign up for the Managing Madrid Daily Roundup newsletter!

A daily roundup of Real Madrid news from Managing Madrid