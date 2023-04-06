Managing Madrid Podcast: 0-4. Real Madrid trounce Barcelona at Camp Nou

On this Patron-only episode of the Managing Madrid Podcast, Kiyan Sobhani and Mehedi Hassan discuss:

Carlo Ancelotti’s starting XI vs Barcelona

The positioning and roles of the players

1st half issues

Rodrygo Goes’s performance

Eduardo Camavinga’s performance

Will Camavinga play left-back vs Chelsea?

Vinicius Jr vs Ronaldo Araujo

Eder Militao’s performance

Underrated narrative: Militao vs Robert Lewandowski lockdown

Xavi Hernandez’s tactical plan working against him

Ramadan Karim!

David Alaba’s performance.

The Clasico we’ve all been craving

Fair and unfair Carlo criticism

Real Madrid’s malleability

Would Militao / Rudiger be good RB options?

And much more.

Thanks for being a Patron. We hope you enjoy the show!

Hosts this week:

Kiyan Sobhani (⁠@KiyanSo⁠)

Mehedi Hassan (⁠@MHassanFootball⁠)