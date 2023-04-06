 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Fede Valverde: “The first goal was the most important.”

FC Barcelona v Real Madrid CF: Semi Final Second Leg - Copa Del Rey Photo by Pedro Salado/Quality Sport Images/Getty Images

Real Madrid’s Uruguayan sensation, Fede Valverde, put in an impressive shift in the second half of tonight’s Clasico as he helped Real Madrid beat Barcelona 0 - 4 at the Camp Nou. After the game, Valverde spoke to Movistar+ pitch-side to give some comments on the match.

On the tension in the Clasico

“We have to think a little more. Not only the Barcelona players. Us too. It’s part of football. Instead of enjoying the game, we’re facing them...”

On key moments to get a great result

“The result is very satisfactory. The important thing was to go through. We found space in the second half.

“The first goal was the most important. Before the break, finding a goal in the way we were hoping for, being patient at the back... That’s what happened. Congratulations to the forwards for their effort.

“We had to go out looking for the result. We had to go out to win.”

On Karim Benzema’s performance

“We know what Karim gives. No matter how many goals he scores, he is a benchmark for all of us. He always wants more.”

