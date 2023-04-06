Daily Thread: 06 April 2023

The Daily Merengue is a place where you can feel free to discuss all things football. Do not be alarmed by the overt RMCF bias. It’s in the name!

Finally a statement win against the Blaugrana at the Spotify.

What happened last night should have played out many times before. Over the years even when Barca were at the height of their powers Los Blancos put together fantastic performances under different coaches but just couldn’t get a big scoreline win for one reason or another. Wasn’t the case this time. With Captain Karim Benzema leading the way, a fantastic second half performance saw the men in white smash Barcelona and send them out of the Copa Del Rey. This wasn’t a vintage Madrid performance by any means which also tells you that this team is capable of so much more. This game was covered in detail in the immediate reaction. 3 answers and 3 questions, 5 stats from the game and player ratings articles as well as the Managing Madrid Podcast.

Ancelotti: “Tomorrow will be a day off.”



The players reaction.

BENZEMA WITH BACK-TO-BACK HAT TRICKS



⭐️ Camavinga vs Barcelona:



• 64 touches

• 33/33 passes completed (100%)

• 8/8 tackles (100%)

• 7 clearances

• 10/14 duels won

• 9 ball retrievals

There is still the final to win though.

Beating Barcelona is not an achievement. At this club what really counts is the silverware. Real Madrid are in the final for the first time since 2014.