Daily Thread: 06 April 2023

Finally a statement win against the Blaugrana at the Spotify.
What happened last night should have played out many times before. Over the years even when Barca were at the height of their powers Los Blancos put together fantastic performances under different coaches but just couldn’t get a big scoreline win for one reason or another. Wasn’t the case this time. With Captain Karim Benzema leading the way, a fantastic second half performance saw the men in white smash Barcelona and send them out of the Copa Del Rey. This wasn’t a vintage Madrid performance by any means which also tells you that this team is capable of so much more. This game was covered in detail in the immediate reaction. 3 answers and 3 questions, 5 stats from the game and player ratings articles as well as the Managing Madrid Podcast.
Ancelotti: “Tomorrow will be a day off.”— TC (@totalcristiano) April 5, 2023
The players reaction.
pic.twitter.com/X1KmeQcEbk
No player has scored more goals in 2023 than Karim Benzema. pic.twitter.com/PIlGh842wV— Madrid Xtra (@MadridXtra) April 5, 2023
BENZEMA WITH BACK-TO-BACK HAT TRICKS— ESPN FC (@ESPNFC) April 5, 2023
REAL MADRID HAVE TORN APART BARCELONA pic.twitter.com/j4W4JKTpf0
⭐️ Camavinga vs Barcelona:— TC (@totalcristiano) April 5, 2023
• 64 touches
• 33/33 passes completed (100%)
• 8/8 tackles (100%)
• 7 clearances
• 10/14 duels won
• 9 ball retrievals
• 1 last man tackle pic.twitter.com/eZfr6i4wac
There is still the final to win though.
Beating Barcelona is not an achievement. At this club what really counts is the silverware. Real Madrid are in the final for the first time since 2014.
Ancelotti joked in February with Osasuna coach Arrasate that the Copa del Rey final would be Real Madrid vs Osasuna. Carletto was right. They meet on May 6th. pic.twitter.com/8JmqS3Rk5r— Euan McTear (@emctear) April 5, 2023
