Drawing Board: 4 into Barcelona’s heart and a souvenir in Ancelotti’s pocket

Welcome to our drawing board, where our resident cartoonist, Finn, will sling out some dope and exclusive art for you — usually on the back of a big moment that's captured our attention in the Real Madrid world. Here's Finn's latest drawing

Last night was truly glorious. Real Madrid ran up the scoreline against Barcelona at the Camp Nou, blitzing them by four goals. Their reward? A trip to the Copa del Rey final, a psychological boost for the rest of the season, and historic feats!

Of course, as a by-product of Real’s success last night, the eternal (domestic) rival unravelled. In addition to being humiliated on the field, they also lost their heads, and midfielder Gavi, notorious for his violent style of play, left the field inside Ancelotti’s pocket.

In today’s drawing, Finn depicts his take on last night: