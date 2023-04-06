Date set for Copa del Rey Final between Real Madrid and Osasuna

The 2023 Copa del Rey Final between Real Madrid and Osasuna will be played on Saturday, May 6th. The kick-off time hasn’t been officially confirmed but several reports from the Spanish press have suggested that the game will start at 21:00 CEST.

Real Madrid advanced to the Final after beating Barcelona 0-4 in the return leg of the Copa del Rey Semifinals at the Camp Nou. Osasuna, on the other hand, took care of Athletic Bilbao.

Los Blancos will be the heavy favorites to conquer the title, as they have a better squad than Osasuna. Furthermore, Ancelotti’s men took care of the toughest teams in Spain, like Villarreal, Atletico de Madrid and also Barcelona.

The Final will be played in Sevilla at the Estadio de la Cartuja, just like last year. The Spanish Football Federation have established La Cartuja as its “official venue” in recent months, as Spain also played some of their 2021 UEFA Euro games there.