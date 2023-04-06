Managing Madrid Podcast: Where does Benzema rank all time?

On this Patron-only episode of the Managing Madrid Podcast, Kiyan Sobhani answers questions on:
- -Vinicius Jr’s decision-making: is it improving?
- Who has been Real Madrid’s best player this season? Who will be the MVP by the end of the season?
- Where does Karim Benzema rank among all-time Real Madrid players?
Click here for access
Thanks for being a Patron. We hope you enjoy the show!
Managing Madrid is a hub for all Madridistas with updated news, op-eds, tactical analyses, artwork, and of course, podcasts. It also serves as a means for Real Madrid fans to connect and discuss the team. We would like your support so that we can continue to produce podcasts for you.
The site is run by a small team that works tirelessly around the clock to make it into what it is today. Your contributions will allow us to continue to have a real and full-time presence in keeping this website, and it’s podcasts, going.
Hosts this week:
Kiyan Sobhani (@KiyanSo)
Loading comments...