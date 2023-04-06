 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Managing Madrid Podcast: Where does Benzema rank all time?

Kiyan answers this question, and more.

By Kiyan Sobhani
FC Barcelona Vs Real Madrid - Copa Del Rey Photo by Gongora/NurPhoto via Getty Images

On this Patron-only episode of the Managing Madrid Podcast, Kiyan Sobhani answers questions on:

  • -Vinicius Jr’s decision-making: is it improving?
  • Who has been Real Madrid’s best player this season? Who will be the MVP by the end of the season?
  • Where does Karim Benzema rank among all-time Real Madrid players?

Click here for access

Thanks for being a Patron. We hope you enjoy the show!

Hosts this week:

Kiyan Sobhani (@KiyanSo)

