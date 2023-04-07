 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Daily Thread: 07 April 2023

Friday Edition of The Daily Merengue

By Valyrian steel
Real Madrid CF v Real Valladolid CF - LaLiga Santander Photo by Diego Souto/Quality Sport Images/Getty Images

The Daily Merengue is a place where you can feel free to discuss all things football. Do not be alarmed by the overt RMCF bias. It’s in the name!

Tic Tac Tic Tac!!!

Upcoming Fixture list.

With La Liga almost certainly out of grasp, Los Blancos will have one eye on the game against Chelsea.

Speaking of Chelsea, they will have an interim coach after all when facing Real Madrid. None other than club legend Frank Lampard. Joining him is another familiar face from the La Decima days.

A look at that Camavinga performance again.

Maybe we do have a backup left back if the need ever arises.

This pass needs to be talked about a lot more.

They don’t teach this stuff in training kids. A lot people watching this live ended up cross-eyed I’m sure.

