Daily Thread: 07 April 2023

Upcoming Fixture list.

With La Liga almost certainly out of grasp, Los Blancos will have one eye on the game against Chelsea.

08/04: Villarreal (21:00 CET)

12/04: Chelsea (21:00 CET)

15/04: Cadiz ✈️ (21:00 CET)

18/04: Chelsea ✈️ (21:00 CET)

22/04: Celta Vigo (21:00 CET)

26*/04: Girona ✈️

30*/04: Almeria

03*/05: Real Sociedad ✈️

06/05: Copa del Rey final pic.twitter.com/Nyz4vMoNhh — Madrid Xtra (@MadridXtra) April 6, 2023

Speaking of Chelsea, they will have an interim coach after all when facing Real Madrid. None other than club legend Frank Lampard. Joining him is another familiar face from the La Decima days.

Paul Clement is an excellent addition to the backroom team.



Not only is he an excellent coach, but he’s also worked with Carlo Ancelotti for 8 years as his assistant pic.twitter.com/YNKAn6WScs — Tom Overend (@tovers98) April 6, 2023

A look at that Camavinga performance again.

Maybe we do have a backup left back if the need ever arises.

Camavinga produced THIS performance vs Barcelona playing out of position. pic.twitter.com/fHk0pwiZm4 — TC (@totalcristiano) April 6, 2023

‼️ Real Madrid want to extend Camavinga, confirmed! The club want to extend his contract by another two years, increase his release clause and increase his wages drastically. Florentino Perez loves the player. @COPE pic.twitter.com/kfC5F0Z48w — Madrid Xtra (@MadridXtra) April 6, 2023

This pass needs to be talked about a lot more.

They don’t teach this stuff in training kids. A lot people watching this live ended up cross-eyed I’m sure.