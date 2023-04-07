Antonio Cassano: “If Real Madrid wants a manager, they will not call Mourinho”

Former Real Madrid attacker Antonio Cassano appeared on BoboTV, where he spoke about Real’s current managerial situation, and the uncertain future of Carlo Ancelotti. Cassano went out of his way to belittle Jose Mourinho, and it’s not the first time he’s done so in the past year or two. Cassano does not seem to like the way Mourinho is managing his former club AS Roma.

“I don’t know how he achieves those results, because it’s just cinema,” Cassano said of Mourinho’s achievements. “He was a great coach, but right now he can train Real Madrid, as he can also train San Martinés.

Cassano then spoke about whether or not Real Madrid should bring Mourinho back.

“He can return to Real Madrid if Ancelotti does not continue, but if the white club wants a coach, they will not call Mourinho for their new project.

”Mou doesn’t give a shit about football. He doesn’t like to work, he doesn’t know how to communicate or speak, let’s not be fooled by his story.”

This is a bizarre narrative that Cassano is pushing, but one that surely won’t be taken seriously either way. Cassano, just as he was as a player, loves stirring controversies.