Kathellen features 90 minutes in Brazil’s heartbreaking Finalissima loss

England edged Brazil on penalties to lift the inaugural Women’s Finalissima trophy. England started with a 4-2-3-1 with Earps, Bronze, Williamson, Greenwood & Carter in defense. Walsh and Stanway as the two sitters, James, Toone, Hemp supporting Russo in attack.

Brazil lined up with a 5-4-1 with Leticia, Antonia, Tamires, Rafaelle, Lauren and Real Madrid’s Kathellen in defense; a midfield three of Kerolin, Luana and Ari with Geyse and Bia Zaneratto up front.

England started on the front foot as Brazil defended deep and soaked up the pressure.

Kathellen had some crucial blocks as her and her defensive teammates kept England at Bay. The pressure finally paid off when Lucy Bronze’s cutback found Toone who made no mistake. England controlled the half with a few sporadic attacks from Brazil with Geyse and Kerolin the most dangerous.

An attacking change in the second half with Adriana and Andressa coming on rejuvenated Brazil as Geyse and Bia created so good chances but could not capitalize. Geyse made Earps work with a couple of good saves that denied Brazil the opener.

Brazil finally found a breakthrough when Andressa bundled in the equalizer that forced the game to penalties.

Toone missed for England with Lauren and captain Rafaelle missing their spot kicks which ensured England collected their second trophy.

Kathellen Sousa played the full match.