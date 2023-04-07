Seven Madridistas feature in Spain’s 4-2 win over Norway

Spain recorded their first victory in April's international window over Norway. Spain started in a 4-3-3 with Real Madrid’s Misa in goal, a back four of Shei Garcia, Ivana, Paredes and Olga. Maite, Irene and Jenni Hermoso started in midfield with Eva Navarro, Redondo and Salma up front.

La Roja started brightly with Jenni scoring from a Shei cut back but Norway hit back after a mistake from Irene gifted Guro Reiten the ball who slid it to Ada Hegerberg who equalized.

Spain answered back almost immediately with Eva Navarro finding Jenni again for the Pachuca forward to score her second.

Vilda brought on Athenea and Esther in the second half as he freshened up the team. Salma scored the third goal from a sweet Maite through ball before adding a fourth. Norway scored a second late on, but it was a case of little too late as Spain coasted to the victory.

Misa, Ivana, Olga and Maite completed the full 90 minutes of the game, while Esther and Athenea played 33, and Teresa 20 minutes.