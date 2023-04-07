Real Madrid announce squad for La Liga match against Villarreal

Real Madrid have published their squad list for Saturday’s home match against Villarreal in La Liga.

REAL MADRID SQUAD:Goalkeepers: Courtois, Lunin, Luis López.

Defenders: Carvajal, E. Militão, Alaba, Vallejo, Nacho, Odriozola, Lucas V., Rüdiger.

Midfielders: Kroos, Modrić, Camavinga, Valverde, Tchouameni, D. Ceballos.

Forwards: Hazard, Benzema, Asensio, Vini Jr., Rodrygo, Mariano.

Coach Carlo Ancelotti will likely use this match to make some rotations. Real Madrid are coming off a crucial and intense win against Barcelona in the Copa del Rey and Chelsea will visit the Bernabeu in the first leg of the Champions League’s Quarterfinals next Wednesday, so this game gives Madrid a very good opportunity to make some heavy rotations in order to keep the regular starters fresh and ready to go, even more so with Barcelona having a 12-point lead in La Liga table.

While Ancelotti keeps saying that the race for the title isn’t over, he might think otherwise.

HOW TO WATCH, STREAM LA LIGA

Date: 04/07/2023

Time: 21:00 CET, 03:00pm EST.

Venue: Santiago Bernabeu, Madrid, Spain.

Available TV: Movistar La Liga, ESPN+

Available Streaming: ESPN+

Managing Madrid has affiliate partnerships. These do not influence editorial content, though Vox Media may earn commissions for products purchased via affiliate links.