 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Real Madrid announce squad for La Liga match against Villarreal

Rotations probably coming for Real Madrid.

By Lucas Navarrete
/ new
FC Barcelona v Real Madrid CF: Semi Final Second Leg - Copa Del Rey Photo by Xavi Bonilla/DeFodi Images via Getty Images

Real Madrid have published their squad list for Saturday’s home match against Villarreal in La Liga.

REAL MADRID SQUAD:Goalkeepers: Courtois, Lunin, Luis López.

Defenders: Carvajal, E. Militão, Alaba, Vallejo, Nacho, Odriozola, Lucas V., Rüdiger.

Midfielders: Kroos, Modrić, Camavinga, Valverde, Tchouameni, D. Ceballos.

Forwards: Hazard, Benzema, Asensio, Vini Jr., Rodrygo, Mariano.

Coach Carlo Ancelotti will likely use this match to make some rotations. Real Madrid are coming off a crucial and intense win against Barcelona in the Copa del Rey and Chelsea will visit the Bernabeu in the first leg of the Champions League’s Quarterfinals next Wednesday, so this game gives Madrid a very good opportunity to make some heavy rotations in order to keep the regular starters fresh and ready to go, even more so with Barcelona having a 12-point lead in La Liga table.

While Ancelotti keeps saying that the race for the title isn’t over, he might think otherwise.

HOW TO WATCH, STREAM LA LIGA

Date: 04/07/2023

Time: 21:00 CET, 03:00pm EST.

Venue: Santiago Bernabeu, Madrid, Spain.

Available TV: Movistar La Liga, ESPN+

Available Streaming: ESPN+

Managing Madrid has affiliate partnerships. These do not influence editorial content, though Vox Media may earn commissions for products purchased via affiliate links.

More From Managing Madrid

Real Madrid News 24/7

Loading comments...

Sign up for the newsletter Sign up for the Managing Madrid Daily Roundup newsletter!

A daily roundup of Real Madrid news from Managing Madrid