Linda and Toletti go against each other as France overturn result vs. Colombia

Hervé Renard’s first match in charge of France was a comeback game from two goals down to three goals up. Both Madridistas available for this match started - Toletti for France and Linda for Colombia.

Even though the first half was mostly in France’s possession, the game much more equal than that. France managed to create more actions, but Colombia were much more concrete in their attacks. A lot of their attacks began from counters, and Linda Caicedo was a protagonist in an attack at 16’ where she dribbled in France’s box and crossed to Ingrid Guerra but the cross was blocked at the last moment.

Sure enough, Colombia managed to core 20 minutes later. Catalina Usme took the freekick which brushed off the head of Daniela Arias on its way to the net.

El gol de Daniela Arias que abre el marcador para Colombia sobre Francia por 1-0 en amistoso preparatorio para el Mundial.pic.twitter.com/mx75XgWLgg — Lucho Tricolor (@LuchoTricolorOf) April 7, 2023

Another memorable action from the first 45 minutes came from Real Madrid’s midfielder Sandie Toletti who sent a masterful pass up front to Bacha whose shot got saved. At the end of the first half, both teams managed 4 shots, but Colombia had 2 on target which was 1 more than France. However, France had a plan for the second half.

Renard made a triple substitution in the beginning of the second half and it made instant impact. At least visually as France looked much more lethal in attack one minute in. However, in 50’, Catalina Usme struck again. Another freekick for Colombia that Usme took on herself. This time the ball went straight in and Colombia were 0-2 up.

#EchelleAbily Catalina Usme (qui joue en Liga MX ceci explique cela) marque un coup-franc magnifique pic.twitter.com/lwrlPh8wwF — (@_misteryoyo_) April 7, 2023

France answered back the next minute when the halftime sub Geyoro assisted Cascarino to make it 1-2. The tricolors were on the way to a comeback.

Five minutes later, France scored again, this time it was Le Sommer who put it in after a mistake in Colombian defense. Three minutes later, she scored again with a beautiful cross by Cascarino from the right side. France were already leading only 11 minutes into the second half. The changes paid off.

There was another goal in 73’, brace by Cascarino with a wonderful strike after a great assist by Karchaoui.

Simplesmente Delphine Cascarino, dona da partida.



Entrou no intervalo com a equipe perdendo e deu duas assistências e fez dois gols. #FRACOL pic.twitter.com/PRsB4FNX8L — Gabriela Nolasco (@gabinolasco) April 7, 2023

In the continuation of the game, France went on with their attacks and Colombia had a hard time clearing their chances. A few times there could be seen the duel between the two Madridistas on pitch - Linda and Toletti. While Linda beat the French midfielder in speed and agility, Toletti was masterful in their well-timed tackles to recover the possession.

France scored another goal late on in 91st minute. Geyoro scored the fifth and sealed it for France.

Linda Caicedo and Sandie Toletti both played the full match. The Colombian Madridista had received the reward for the best U-20 player of 2022 a day before the game and in honor of that dropped a masterful performance against France on left wing, which was, unfortunately not enough for her team to win the match. Toletti controlled France’s midfield. She started as the deepest midfielder and did great in the ball distribution and keeping the flow of the game, combined with her recoveries from the Colombian possession.