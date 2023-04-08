Churros y Tácticas Podcast: Sweet and salty post-Clasico reaction

This Patron-only episode of the Churros y Tácticas Podcast comes in two parts.

Kiyan Sobhani spends 14 minutes asking Diego Lorijn questions (which he’ll answer tomorrow). Questions like:

- When will Barcelona get their mentality straight in the face of adversity in knockout games?

- Why do Madridistas hate Gavi? (Rhetorical)

- Did Ronald Araujo get his comments Vinicius Jr right?

- Is Eduardo Camavinga better than Gavi?

- And more.

Diego’s firsthand reaction to Pt.1 of Kiyan’s 0-4 analysis, takeaways and questions aimed at his Cule cohost.

Encountered several technical issues in this one that I’ll won’t bore you with. Needless to say, I managed to fix most. I’ve had to add in some background music to try to give it that original D Spot flavour. Hope you enjoy.

Co-host and chief editor of the Managing Madrid Podcast, Kiyan Sobhani, along with Diego Lorijn — Barca TV, VIVA La Liga TV host, delve into La Liga’s hottest topics. We scrutinize the biggest games, dissect the main talking points, and bring a unique and fresh perspective to Spanish football.

