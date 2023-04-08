Daily Thread: 08 April 2023

The Daily Merengue is a place where you can feel free to discuss all things football. Do not be alarmed by the overt RMCF bias. It’s in the name!
Gameday!! Back to La Liga.
The league maybe all but lost but Carlo still has 2 reasons to not give up on the title just yet.
✅ Our squad for the match @VillarrealCFen!#RealMadridVillarreal pic.twitter.com/nx6Bd0skcb— Real Madrid C.F. (@realmadriden) April 7, 2023
150 Matches of Rodrygo.
Man that flew by quickly. Here’s some of his best moments in the white shirt.
✨ @RodrygoGoes ✨— Real Madrid C.F. (@realmadriden) April 7, 2023
1️⃣5️⃣0️⃣ matches... Lots of memories!#RealFootball pic.twitter.com/MpeOjqJKmv
"It's hard to keep him on the bench now" is the message of Real Madrid's coaching staff when it comes to Rodrygo. @marca #rmalive pic.twitter.com/gOvrECobfM— Madrid Zone (@theMadridZone) April 6, 2023
Blast from the Past.
When Figo produced a piece of magic against Manchester United.
20 years ago today, @LuisFigo scored this goal against Manchester United.— MadridistaTV (@madridistatvYT) April 7, 2023
pic.twitter.com/ErIuh4Cp4a
From the Real Madrid Archives - The piece of art called the ‘outside of the boot’.
Ctrl + C, Ctrl + V: outside of the boot MAGIC! pic.twitter.com/BMj6bUhB5M— Real Madrid C.F. (@realmadriden) April 7, 2023
ICYMI: 4 into Barcelona’s heart and a souvenir in Ancelotti’s pocket.
Have a look at Finn’s take on the glorious win at the Spotify.
