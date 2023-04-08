 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Daily Thread: 08 April 2023

Saturday Edition of The Daily Merengue

By Valyrian steel
Real Madrid Training Session Photo by Antonio Villalba/Real Madrid via Getty Images

The Daily Merengue is a place where you can feel free to discuss all things football. Do not be alarmed by the overt RMCF bias. It’s in the name!

Gameday!! Back to La Liga.

The league maybe all but lost but Carlo still has 2 reasons to not give up on the title just yet.

150 Matches of Rodrygo.

Man that flew by quickly. Here’s some of his best moments in the white shirt.

Blast from the Past.

When Figo produced a piece of magic against Manchester United.

From the Real Madrid Archives - The piece of art called the ‘outside of the boot’.

ICYMI: 4 into Barcelona’s heart and a souvenir in Ancelotti’s pocket.

Have a look at Finn’s take on the glorious win at the Spotify.

