Real Madrid vs Villarreal, 2023 La Liga: Predicted lineups

Real Madrid host Villarreal in La Liga, barely two days after eliminating Barcelona in the Copa del Rey Semifinals. Los Blancos will host Chelsea in the Champions League next Wednesday, so coach Carlo Ancelotti will almost certainly use this game to make some rotations.

Real Madrid predicted XI: Courtois, Vazquez, Rudiger, Alaba, Nacho, Tchouameni, Ceballos, Valverde, Asensio, Vinicius, Benzema.

Villarreal predicted XI: Reina, Foyth, Mandi, Torres, Mojica, Trigueros, Parejo, Chukwueze, Terrats, Pino, Morales.

Reserves like Vazquez, Nacho, Ceballos or Asensio will likely get a chance to feature in the starting lineup as Ancelotti could give the starters some time to rest their legs and get ready for Wednesday’s clash against Chelsea in the Quarterfinals, which will be a more important game.

The race for the 2022-2023 La Liga title is all but over and Ancelotti should use this competition to keep his players engaged and in good form for the Champions League and Copa del Rey.

HOW TO WATCH, STREAM LA LIGA

Date: 04/08/2023

Time: 21:00 CET, 03:00pm EST.

Venue: Santiago Bernabeu, Madrid, Spain.

Available TV: Movistar La Liga, ESPN+

Available Streaming: ESPN+

