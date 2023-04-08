Real Madrid vs Villarreal 2023 live stream: Time, TV channels and how to watch La Liga online

Real Madrid host Villarreal, who effectively began Madrid’s post-World Cup slump right after the International break with a discouraging loss for Ancelotti’s men.

Real Madrid’s chances of winning the 2022-2023 La Liga title are almost over and Los Blancos will have to focus on Wednesday’s clash against Chelsea in the Champions League Quarterfinals, which means that Ancelotti will likely make some rotations, even more so considering that the game will be played just two full days after the crucial match against Barcelona.

Tchouameni, Vazquez, Ceballos, Nacho and Asensio could get a chance to showcase their talent and prove their worth, as most veterans will be expected to get some rest. Tchouameni and Ceballos are still fighting for relevant minutes in the Champions League, so it will be interesting to see if they can play at a high level and earn those minutes with a quality performance.

HOW TO WATCH, STREAM LA LIGA

Date: 04/08/2023

Time: 21:00 CET, 03:00pm EST.

Venue: Santiago Bernabeu, Madrid, Spain.

Available TV: Movistar La Liga, ESPN+

Available Streaming: ESPN+

