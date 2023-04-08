CONFIRMED lineups: Real Madrid vs Villarreal, 2023 La Liga

Real Madrid have published their starting lineup for the upcoming match against Villarreal in La Liga.

Real Madrid starting XI: Courtois, Vazquez, Rudiger, Alaba, Nacho, Tchouameni, Ceballos, Asensio, Rodrygo, Vinicius, Benzema.

Villarreal starting XI (TBC): Reina, Foyth, Mandi, Torres, Mojica, Trigueros, Parejo, Chukwueze, Terrats, Pino, Morales.

While this game won’t matter to most Madrid fans around the globe, it will still be important for Los Blancos to keep their current form and momentum going ahead of what’s going to be a crucial home match against Chelsea next week. Real Madrid found a way to bounce back at the Camp Nou and they must not waste that confidence now.

HOW TO WATCH, STREAM LA LIGA

Date: 04/08/2023

Time: 21:00 CET, 03:00pm EST.

Venue: Santiago Bernabeu, Madrid, Spain.

Available TV: Movistar La Liga, ESPN+

Available Streaming: ESPN+

Managing Madrid has affiliate partnerships. These do not influence editorial content, though Vox Media may earn commissions for products purchased via affiliate links.