 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

CONFIRMED lineups: Real Madrid vs Villarreal, 2023 La Liga

All set for another game in La liga.

By Lucas Navarrete
/ new
Real Madrid CF v RCD Espanyol - LaLiga Santander Photo by Angel Martinez/Getty Images

Real Madrid have published their starting lineup for the upcoming match against Villarreal in La Liga.

Real Madrid starting XI: Courtois, Vazquez, Rudiger, Alaba, Nacho, Tchouameni, Ceballos, Asensio, Rodrygo, Vinicius, Benzema.

Villarreal starting XI (TBC): Reina, Foyth, Mandi, Torres, Mojica, Trigueros, Parejo, Chukwueze, Terrats, Pino, Morales.

While this game won’t matter to most Madrid fans around the globe, it will still be important for Los Blancos to keep their current form and momentum going ahead of what’s going to be a crucial home match against Chelsea next week. Real Madrid found a way to bounce back at the Camp Nou and they must not waste that confidence now.

HOW TO WATCH, STREAM LA LIGA

Date: 04/08/2023

Time: 21:00 CET, 03:00pm EST.

Venue: Santiago Bernabeu, Madrid, Spain.

Available TV: Movistar La Liga, ESPN+

Available Streaming: ESPN+

Managing Madrid has affiliate partnerships. These do not influence editorial content, though Vox Media may earn commissions for products purchased via affiliate links.

More From Managing Madrid

Real Madrid News 24/7

Loading comments...

Sign up for the newsletter Sign up for the Managing Madrid Daily Roundup newsletter!

A daily roundup of Real Madrid news from Managing Madrid