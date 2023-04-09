Ancelotti: “It was hard to be 100 percent motivated following the Clásico win”

Following Real Madrid’s 3-2 loss at home to Villarreal, Carlo Ancelotti spoke to the media and lamented the way his side lost this game. He started his post-match press conference analysing it as so: “We didn’t play at the level we can play, but we didn’t deserve to lose because we had many chances. We weren’t balanced and we struggled to win the ball back. Villarreal also control the ball really well and they to do things to unbalance you. The lack of balance was the key. I don’t want to criticise any individuals because I think everyone had a lower level than usual today.”

Ancelotti on playing with four forwards

The coach was asked about the fact he played four forwards again in this game and if that was the reason for the lack of balance. He replied: “When I play four forwards then it must mean I don’t think balance is so important, and maybe that was a mistake. When we think balance is more important then we’d try to have more control in midfield instead of playing four forwards.”

Ancelotti on the team’s motivation levels

Asked about the motivation levels for this LaLiga match and if that was an issue, the Italian admitted that it was. He said: “It’s hard to prepare for a match that comes in between two other matches that are much more important. I made a lot of rotations because the Barcelona game took a lot out of us physically and mentally. It was hard to be 100 percent motivated because the Barcelona game demanded a lot from us emotionally. That’s normal, even though this defeat hurts us. But, this defeat doesn’t change anything about our motivation for the Champions League. Wednesday’s match will be completely different. It’ll be a different story.”

Ancelotti on Real Madrid’s approach to the rest of the league season

There are still 10 LaLiga games to go, but Ancelotti insisted the team will continue to try to win their league fixtures. He said: “We won’t give up. We have 10 matches left and we’ll give our all to secure as many points as possible.”

Ancelotti on his complaints to the referees

On his arguments with the officials, Ancelotti explained what he was concerned about, stating: “You’re supposed to receive a yellow card for repeated fouls. So, the referee shouldn’t wait until the ninth foul. That’s what I was annoyed about.”