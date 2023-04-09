Managing Madrid Podcast: Villarreal Post-Game / Chelsea Preview

AUDIO:

VIDEO:

On this episode of the Managing Madrid Podcast, Matt Wiltse and Siddharth Ramsundar discuss:

The give-and-take nature of the 4-2-3-1 formation

Chukwueze’s performance AKA prime Arjen Robben on the night and Nacho’s struggles

Carlo Ancelotti’s decision to rotate heavily in midfield

Marco Asensio’s performance

Vinicius Junior’s performance

Re-framing Vinicius’ season and the obstacles he has had to overcome vs last year

Is this Real Madrid team better than last year?

Best game-state for Camavinga at left back, should he play there against Chelsea?

Forget the title race, battle for 2nd and 3rd with high-flying Atleti

Referee mistakes

Is Villarreal better than Chelsea?

A season filled with La Liga controversy on and off the field

Fede Valverde and Alex Baena post-game bust-up

And more.

Did you enjoy this Podcast? Join us live on Zoom after Clasico, exclusively for Patrons: Patreon.com/ManagingMadrid.

Managing Madrid is a hub for all Madridistas with updated news, op-eds, tactical analyses, artwork, and of course, podcasts. It also serves as a means for Real Madrid fans to connect and discuss the team. We would like your support so that we can continue to produce podcasts for you.

The site is run by a small team that works tirelessly around the clock to make it into what it is today. Your contributions will allow us to continue to have a real and full-time presence in keeping this website, and its podcasts, going.

Hosts this week:

Matt Wiltse (@MattWiltse4)

Siddharth Ramsundar (@TacticalFouling)