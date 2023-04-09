Daily Thread: 09 April 2023

The Daily Merengue is a place where you can feel free to discuss all things football. Do not be alarmed by the overt RMCF bias. It’s in the name!

Story of La Liga all season.

Poor finishing, shambolic defending and a fantastic goal or two to seal the win for the opponent. This is the team’s first La Liga loss at the Bernabeu surprisingly. Read all about it in the immediate reaction, 3 answers and 3 questions and player ratings articles.

Real Madrid in 2023:



24 Games

14 Wins

4 Draws

6 Defeats



58% Win rate. — Infinite Madrid (@InfiniteMadrid) April 8, 2023

What happens to Fede Valverde now?

Well there will be consequences for sure and violence is never the answer but at the same time what repercussions are there for player’s making extremely hurtful comments? Really not sure how to put an end to something like that. Player mics perhaps? Though there’s plenty of downsides to that as well.

Fede Valverde waited for Baena in the bus area and punched him, according to Villarreal and the player's entourage.



People close to Fede claim that in January Baena made a very ugly comment to him about the baby that at the time was thought not to be born.@TheAthleticFC — Mario Cortegana (@MarioCortegana) April 8, 2023

On to the Champions League.

Like Real Madrid, Chelsea are also coming into this game having lost to Julen Lopetegui’s Wolves 1-0. The London side are now in 11th place and desperately need something positive to salvage their season. Los Blancos should be able to take care of business but in the Champions League funny things happen as we know all too well.

| Ancelotti: "It was difficult for us to be 100% motivated. Wednesday, it will be another story." #rmalive — Madrid Zone (@theMadridZone) April 8, 2023

