Valverde punched Baena in the face after the game, Villarreal have video evidence -reports

Real Madrid midfielder punched Villarreal’s Alex Baena in the face as the visitors were about to enter the team bus to leave the Santiago Bernabeu, according to reports in the Spanish press. Villarreal have video evidence of Valverde’s punch and the Uruguayan midfielder explained via his entourage that Baena had insulted his family, per those same reports.

Apparently, and according to Valverde’s version of the story, Baena told Valverde to “cry now that your son is not going to be born” during Madrid’s visit to Villarreal in the Copa del Rey Final. Valverde kept that in the back of his mind and took action as soon as the Villarreal midfielder told him a similar thing during Saturday’s match. Remember that Valverde’s wife Mina Bonino explained some months ago that she almost had a miscarriage, but that pregnancy ended up going well for her and also for the baby.

Baena denied this version of the story and said that “it’s completely false” that he said something like that.

The police are now investigating the incident, according to El Chiringuito.