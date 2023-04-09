Kenti’s 45-minute feature against Chicago Red Stars

Mexico started the first edition of MexTour W with absolute dominance. Mexico didn’t manage to qualify for this year’s world cup and started their own mini tournament as preparations for this fall’s Women’s Nations League. The tournament serves to unite the Mexicans born in the USA with Mexico by playing against some NWSL clubs. The first game the South American national team had to face were Chicago Red Stars.

The first half saw 5 goals. Since the first serious attack, in 7’, Mexico dominated the whole match and finally managed to open the scoreline in 19’ after a given penalty. Most of their attacks came from the right side and Real Madrid’s Kenti Robles would be involved in some, even though her direct crosses weren’t that successful.

Mexico scored two more goals to extend their lead to 0-3, however the last 5 minutes of the first half they relaxed too much. Red Stars managed to minimize the lead to 2-3 taking advantage of Mexico’s bad positioning in the defense that also involved Kenti. Their first attack of the match came just a few minutes before their first goal. It was a cross sent to the box which Kenti was, luckily, positioned to clear to the corner kick, but had a lot of troubles in the moment.

Kenti was subbed off at halftime when Pedro López changed both fullbacks for more stability. Mexico went on to score 2 more goals and finished the match with domination. Except for 5 minutes toward the end of the first half, the Mexicans had total control of the match and picked up their first win in MexTour W 2023. Next up for them is Houston Dash on Tuesday, April 11.