Badajoz 0 - 2 Real Madrid Castilla

Real Madrid Castilla continue their impressive run in the Primera RFEF with a 0 - 2 win over Badajoz at the Nuevo Vivero stadium. The goals from Peter and Álvaro Martín gave the visitors their third consecutive victory and kept them in second place, just two points behind the leader Alcorcón.

The team coached by Raúl González Blanco showed solidity and character in a tough away game against a rival that was fighting for the playoff spots. The first half was evenly matched, with both sides creating chances but failing to convert them. The deadlock was broken in the 38th minute, when Peter scored a goal from a Rafa Marin pass. It was the seventh goal of the season for the attacker, who is one of the top scorers in the league.

The second half saw Badajoz push for an equalizer, but Castilla defended well and did not allow many clear opportunities. The hosts also had to deal with the sending off of Morgado in the 73rd minute, after he received his second yellow card for a foul on Carlos Dotor. Castilla took advantage of their numerical superiority and sealed the win in the 85th minute, when Álvaro Martín scored with a powerful shot from outside the box. It was his first goal for Castilla since joining from Real Madrid C this season.

With this result, Castilla have 57 points and remain second in the table, two points behind Alcorcón, who also won this weekend. The team has five games left to try to secure a direct promotion to Segunda División, or at least a playoff spot. The next match will be at home against Celta de Vigo B on Sunday 16 April.