Baena reports Valverde to the Police for alleged assault

Villarreal midfielder Alex Baena has reported Fede Valverde to the Spanish Police after the Uruguayan player allegedly punched him in the face at the Santiago Bernabeu parking lot right after Saturday’s game. Therefore, Valverde will not be facing any kind of sporting suspension, as Baena decided not to report him to the Spanish Competition Committee.

Fede Valverde’s entourage did not deny the reports but explain to Spanish media that Baena had made an offensive comment about Valverde’s wife and her miscarriage scare when the two teams met in the Copa del Rey earlier this year. Baena wrote on his Twitter account that these reports “are completely false.”

Apparently, Villarreal have video evidence of Valverde’s punch, so the Police will likely request to see them in order to see if Valverde deserves any kind of punishment. The Uruguayan player did not comment when asked about the matter at Valdebebas today.