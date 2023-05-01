 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Daily Thread : May 1st, 2023

Monday Edition of the Daily Merengue

By Valyrian steel
Another fantastic performance. Title race down to the wire.

Sergio Arribas has scored a hat-trick in Real Madrid Castilla’s 7-2 win over CF Talavera to put Raul’s team 1 point behind Alcorcon with 4 games left to play. By now it’s quite apparent that Arribas is too good for the lower leagues and needs to make the step up. Raul confirmed as much. It will be interesting to see what happens to the young talent in the summer.

Mind Games or .............?

The midfielder was surprisingly left out for City’s game at Craven Cottage and Pep Guardiola was vague as usual on his return timeline. While it would be nice to beat a full strength City squad, with Militao and most likely Modric missing as well, that’s a tall ask. If De Bruyne misses the game by some chance, that improves Madrid’s chances ever so slightly. That being said we wish a quick recovery to the Belgian.

Poll

Which midfielder would be a bigger miss for their respective teams if they don’t recover in time?

view results
  • 76%
    KDB
    (66 votes)
  • 23%
    Modric
    (20 votes)
86 votes total Vote Now

Rank these guys based on their Real Madrid career!!

This is a tough one. All three were fantastic for this club. I’d go with Isco then Ozil and then Di Maria. What about ya’ll?

The Kids are alright!!

And once again so is the manager. Arbeloa has done a tremendous job with his youth squad.

