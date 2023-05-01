Daily Thread : May 1st, 2023

The Daily Merengue is a place where you can feel free to discuss all things football. Do not be alarmed by the overt RMCF bias. It’s in the name!

Another fantastic performance. Title race down to the wire.

Sergio Arribas has scored a hat-trick in Real Madrid Castilla’s 7-2 win over CF Talavera to put Raul’s team 1 point behind Alcorcon with 4 games left to play. By now it’s quite apparent that Arribas is too good for the lower leagues and needs to make the step up. Raul confirmed as much. It will be interesting to see what happens to the young talent in the summer.

⭐️ 19 goals & 7 assists for Sergio Arribas this season. As per Raúl & reports, this will most likely be his last season at the Castilla. It remains to be seen if he will have a place in the 1st team or join another La Liga club with Girona reportedly being interested. pic.twitter.com/ut58tdDnmf — Madrid Xtra (@MadridXtra) April 30, 2023

El resumen del 2-7 del Real Madrid Castilla en Talavera. 'Hat trick' de Arribas.



: @Primera_RFEF

Mind Games or .............?

The midfielder was surprisingly left out for City’s game at Craven Cottage and Pep Guardiola was vague as usual on his return timeline. While it would be nice to beat a full strength City squad, with Militao and most likely Modric missing as well, that’s a tall ask. If De Bruyne misses the game by some chance, that improves Madrid’s chances ever so slightly. That being said we wish a quick recovery to the Belgian.

️ Guardiola: “De Bruyne is not feeling good. He has some injury. Return time? I don’t know.” #RIVALWATCH pic.twitter.com/1yEIAfvtHq — Madrid Xtra (@MadridXtra) April 30, 2023

Poll Which midfielder would be a bigger miss for their respective teams if they don’t recover in time? KDB

Modric vote view results 76% KDB (66 votes)

23% Modric (20 votes) 86 votes total Vote Now

Rank these guys based on their Real Madrid career!!

This is a tough one. All three were fantastic for this club. I’d go with Isco then Ozil and then Di Maria. What about ya’ll?

these players during their time at Real Madrid… pic.twitter.com/UwCqGpBaaA — Madrid Xtra (@MadridXtra) April 30, 2023

The Kids are alright!!

And once again so is the manager. Arbeloa has done a tremendous job with his youth squad.

‼️ Alvaro Arbeloa's U19 are League Champions of the División de Honor, Grupo 5. pic.twitter.com/4IktpjJb4Z — Madrid Zone (@theMadridZone) April 30, 2023

Former Madrid defender Alvaro Arbeloa is doing wonders as head coach of Real Madrid Juvenil A



(h/t @totalcristiano) pic.twitter.com/OvOg3L4vD3 — ESPN FC (@ESPNFC) March 13, 2023