Player Ratings; Real Madrid 3 - 2 Madrid CFF; Liga F

STARTING XI

GK: Misa Rodríguez: 5/10 Not a good showing from her, she was at fault for the first goal and struggled to play as a sweeper keeper - a trait that is usually associated with her play; had a better second half.

RB: Kenti Robles: 5/10 Celebrated her 100th appearance for the club but struggled both in attack and defense.

CB: Kathellen Sousa: 7/10 Best defender for Real Madrid as she was the closest to stopping Kundananji on a few occasions as she showed her turn of pace. Had 2 interceptions, 3 recoveries and 85% pass accuracy.

CB: Rocío Gálvez : 6/10 Still feeling her way back after a long absence, completed the most passes in the match 61 (91%) accuracy. Needs more game time to hit top form.

LB: Sofie Svava: 6/10 Struggled in the first few minutes with Kundananji’s pace but settled well and was involved in the first goal Real Madrid scored.

CDM: Sandie Toletti: 6/10 She had 93 % pass accuracy the most of any player on the pitch, was the glue in midfield for Real Madrid and kept possession well for the team.

CDM: Teresa Abelleira : 9/10 Scored two stunning long-range goals in what is proving to be her best goal return in a season with 5 goals. She was amazing in defense and in possession too. Player of the match.

RW: Athenea del Castillo: 5/10 Disappointing afternoon for her as none of her take-ons and dribbles were successful struggled to create on the right and was hooked off in the 64th Minute.

AM: Caroline Weir: 7/10 Not her best match as she lost the most duels (8) in the match. But still showcased her brilliant creativity with an assist - 11th of the season. She needs to trust herself more with shooting with her weaker foot and not holding on to the ball too long in transition.

LW: Linda Caicedo: 8/10 The complete package, A goal, an assist, brilliant ball carrying and progression abilities and hold up play, created the most chances in the match (3), her decision making was top notch too and this is just the start. It’s scary to think what she can bring to the team in future.

CF: Caroline Møller: 6/10 Got an assist for the winner had good touches and hold up play but was not serviced enough.

Substitutes

Olga Carmona: 5/10 (replaced Kenti 46’) Created some good chances and brought more pace and running power on the left as a left back and left winger.

Maite Oroz 5/10 (replaced Athenea 64’) Did not impact the game as she would have liked due to limited time and the end-to-end nature of the game.

Lucía Rodriguez 5/10 (replaced Caicedo 74’) A rare outing for the right back who was introduced to shore up the defense.

Freja Olofsson 5/10 (replaced Teresa 74’) Solidified the midfield as an anchor.

Naomie Feller N/A (replaced Moller 86’) Came in with 4 minutes to go.