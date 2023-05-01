Managing Madrid Podcast: An Arribas masterclass and a Castilla bloodbath

On this episode of the Managing Madrid Podcast, Ruben Skjerping and Hridyam Arora discuss:

Seven goals for Castilla – when did that last happen?

Hattrick for Arribas

Captain Dotor leading by example

How close are we to signing Vinícius Tobias on a permanent deal?

Evaluating the fixtures of the promotion candidates

Arbeloa winning the league with Juvenil A

And more.

Did you enjoy this podcast? Get a ton of bonus content exclusively on Patreon.com/ManagingMadrid.

(Managing Madrid is a hub for all Madridistas with updated news, op-eds, tactical analyses, artwork, and of course, podcasts. It also serves as a means for Real Madrid fans to connect and discuss the team. We would like your support so that we can continue to produce podcasts for you.

The site is run by a small team that works tirelessly around the clock to make it into what it is today. Your contributions will allow us to continue to have a real and full-time presence in keeping this website, and its podcasts, going.

Hosts this week:

Hridyam Arora (@hridarora22)

Ruben Skjerping (@RubenPMN)