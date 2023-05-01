Real Madrid prepare for LaLiga clash against Real Sociedad without five key players

Real Madrid completed their final training session at Real Madrid City before travelling to San Sebastian to face Real Sociedad in LaLiga on Tuesday night. The team, led by Carlo Ancelotti, worked on physical and tactical aspects of the game, as well as shooting and free kicks.

The Whites are looking to stay in second place in the league standings, while maintaining form and rhythm before two massive games: the Copa del Rey final vs Osasuna, and the first leg of the Champions League semi-finals vs Manchester City three days later.

Ancelotti had to deal with several absentees in the training session, as Valverde and Vini Jr. trained indoors, while Modrić and Mendy continued with their recovery plan. All four of those players, along with Eduardo Camavinga who is suspended, will be out for the game against Real Sociedad, who are fourth in the standings and fighting for a Champions League spot. Eder Militao, meanwhile, did train with the team, but joined a bit late because of a personal matter.

The squad will fly to San Sebastian on Tuesday morning and will stay at their hotel until the game. The match will kick off at 10:00pm CET at the Reale Arena.

Here are some photos from today’s training session:

