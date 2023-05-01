Real Madrid, Barcelona, Manchester United and Liverpool battling for Gabri Veiga signing -report

Real Madrid are interested in the signing of Celta Vigo midfielder Gabri Veiga, but Los Blancos will have to battle with other big European clubs like Barcelona, Manchester United, Liverpool, Manchester City and Bayern Munich if they want to complete the transfer, according to a report published today on AS.

That same report indicates that Veiga’s agent has already initiated talks with Liverpool, City, United and Bayern. Madrid are interested in the player but have remained patient, while Barcelona would need some financial flexibility to complete the transfer.

Veiga has a €40 million release clause on his contract with Celta Vigo, who have said multiple times that they will not negotiate. Whoever wants to sign the promising midfielder will first have to convince him and his new agent Pini Zahavi and then trigger that release clause.

If Madrid are really interested in signing Veiga —who fits the club’s transfer policy—, they will soon have to get down to business.