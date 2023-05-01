Xavi Hernandez laughs when asked who he’ll be supporting in Copa del Rey final

Barcelona coach Xavi Hernandez showed his sense of humor in a press conference today ahead of his team’s La Liga match against Osasuna on Tuesday. The Catalan side are leading the league by 11 points but were eliminated in the Copa del Rey semi-finals by a superior Real Madrid, who will now face Osasuna in the final on Saturday.

Xavi was asked by a journalist who he would be supporting in the final.

“What do you think…?”

“What do you think?” Xavi answered with a laugh.

Later in the press conference, Xavi was asked the question again.

“Tomorrow I’m supporting Barca,” Xavi said, as his own side are facing Osasuna on Tuesday. “I have an event on Saturday. I don’t know if I’ll see the final. May the best win, nothing more,”

Xavi discussed Real Madrid on three separate occassions in the press conference. One of the questions he was asked was whether or not Real Madrid winning the cups this season would de-value Barcelona’s La Liga accomplishment in the eyes of the club and Culés.

“The fans, the fans, yes,” Xavi said. “From within, regardless of what Real Madrid does, we will value our season.”

Xavi also discussed his feeling on the degree of difficulty of winning La Liga, and how it is more fair than winning a knockout tournament.

“We also congratulate Real Madrid for last year’s league title,” Xavi explained. “We professionals know that LaLiga is won by the best, the most solvent, the one who has had the most continuity. The KO competitions are more unfair.”