Daily Thread : May 10th, 2023

1-1 vs City

Interesting and intense game, but not much about the result, because after scoring first I think we could have won yesterday.

The game was covered in immediate reaction, Player Ratings, Three Questions and Three Answers and Three Stats articles.

️ Carlo Ancelotti: “beIN showed the ball was out. We all saw it, 3D technology. But VAR didn't see it.” #UCL pic.twitter.com/mYBzVUMvCk — Madrid Zone (@theMadridZone) May 9, 2023

Carlo is right, the ball was out, but VAR could have not cancelled City’s goal, as Real Madrid regained possession after the ball was “out”, lost it, then City scored.

But...

️ Dani Carvajal: “The referee told us that the VAR looked at it & the ball didn't come out of play.” @elchiringuitotv pic.twitter.com/IiJVc5GeSe — Madrid Zone (@theMadridZone) May 9, 2023

Haaland x Rüdiger

We feared Haaland, but he had a quite game. From Sam’s article, Haaland had:

only 22 touches, fewer than any other starting player and seven fewer than his own goalkeeper Ederson.

One of the reasons for this was the big performance from Rüdiger, replacing Militão, who was suspended.

Antonio Rüdiger’s performance in an image. pic.twitter.com/EBBfPfPnl6 — Madrid Xtra (@MadridXtra) May 9, 2023

Now, Carlo has to decide, if he keeps Rudiger or brings Militão back in the defensive line-up. What would you do?



Poll Who would you play as CB with Alaba in the 2nd leg vs City? Militão

Rüdiger vote view results 31% Militão (61 votes)

68% Rüdiger (131 votes) 192 votes total Vote Now

I also feared that, with Kroos in the ‘six’ position, Real Madrid would be very chaotic in transition, similar to what happened last season in 1st leg at Etihad. Considering this didn’t happen and the team put a good game defensively, another poll for you:

Poll Who would you start as DM/pivot/six in the 2nd vs City? Kroos

Camavinga

Tchouaméni vote view results 29% Kroos (54 votes)

21% Camavinga (40 votes)

48% Tchouaméni (88 votes) 182 votes total Vote Now

Vini is respected

Vini had a great game yesterday and intense dual vs Walker, as usual. But look on how they exchanged compliments after the game ended:

RESPEITO ACIMA DE TUDO! Vini Jr. foi pra resenha com o Walker depois de ter dado uma trabalheira na marcação pro defensor do Manchester City. ISSO É CHAMPIONS! #CasaDaChampions pic.twitter.com/qUntNEf25M — TNT Sports BR (@TNTSportsBR) May 9, 2023

His amazing goal: