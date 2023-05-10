Ancelotti: “We could have won and deserved to win”

Real Madrid vs Manchester City is at the midway point, with the first leg finishing 1-1. Analysing the first leg afterwards, Carlo Ancelotti said: “We could have won, and we deserved to win. We have a good feeling for the second leg because of this performance. It was normal for Manchester City to have possession, but we knew that sooner or later the chance may come. In the first half, we could have kept the ball better. The veterans controlled the tempo well. We created chances and hopefully we can repeat that in the second leg.”

Ancelotti on the lack of rest

The coach said he was very happy with the physical level of the squad, considering they just played the Copa del Rey final. He said: “I think that considering we played on Saturday, we recovered very well. Now we have more time to recover well for Wednesday’s game.”

Ancelotti on Rüdiger coming in

Discussing Antonio Rüdiger’s performance after he did so well, the coach said: “Rüdiger had a fantastic game, just like everyone else. Defensively, we did very well on the whole.”

Ancelotti on Camavinga’s performance

On Camavinga and the way he burst inside to assist the Vinícius goal, Ancelotti said: “Sometimes we move him off the wing, because he can create problems playing on the inside. He is solid in every way, improving all the time.”

Ancelotti on the referee

On the performance of the referee, he added: “The referee wasn’t very attentive. He gave me a yellow, but I thought some on the pitch deserved ones.”