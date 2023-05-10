Managing Madrid Podcast: Manchester City Post-game (1st leg, 2023 UCL semi-finals)

On this Patron-only episode of the Managing Madrid Podcast, Kiyan Sobhani, Euan McTear, Ruben Skjerping, and Mehedi Hassan discuss:
- Were these the 2 best teams in the world?
- Was 1-1 fair?
- Real Madrid’s starting XI vs Manchester City
- Toni Kroos’s performance
- Eduardo Camavinga’s performance
- Real Madrid’s first 30 mins
- Antonio Rudiger’s performance
- Dani Carvajal vs Jack Grealish
- Has the away goal rule change been good?
- Karim Benzema’s performance
- Who deserves Balon D’or so far?
- Benzema’s form
- Containing Kevin de Bruyne in the 2nd leg
- 2nd leg chances
- And more.
Thanks for being a Patron. We hope you enjoy the show!
Hosts this week:
Euan McTear (@Emctear)
Kiyan Sobhani (@KiyanSo)
Ruben Skjerping (@RubenPMN)
Mehedi Hassan (@MHassanFootball)
