Managing Madrid Podcast: Manchester City Post-game (1st leg, 2023 UCL semi-finals)

On this Patron-only episode of the Managing Madrid Podcast, Kiyan Sobhani, Euan McTear, Ruben Skjerping, and Mehedi Hassan discuss:

Were these the 2 best teams in the world?

Was 1-1 fair?

Real Madrid’s starting XI vs Manchester City

Toni Kroos’s performance

Eduardo Camavinga’s performance

Real Madrid’s first 30 mins

Antonio Rudiger’s performance

Dani Carvajal vs Jack Grealish

Has the away goal rule change been good?

Karim Benzema’s performance

Who deserves Balon D’or so far?

Benzema’s form

Containing Kevin de Bruyne in the 2nd leg

2nd leg chances

And more.

Thanks for being a Patron. We hope you enjoy the show!

Managing Madrid is a hub for all Madridistas with updated news, op-eds, tactical analyses, artwork, and of course, podcasts. It also serves as a means for Real Madrid fans to connect and discuss the team. We would like your support so that we can continue to produce podcasts for you.

The site is run by a small team that works tirelessly around the clock to make it into what it is today. Your contributions will allow us to continue to have a real and full-time presence in keeping this website, and it’s podcasts, going.

Hosts this week:

Euan McTear (@Emctear)

Kiyan Sobhani (@KiyanSo)

Ruben Skjerping (@RubenPMN)

Mehedi Hassan (@MHassanFootball)