Jack Grealish: “At the Etihad, we feel unstoppable”

One reoccurring theme from Tuesday night’s blockbuster showdown between City and Madrid was the duel between Dani Carvajal and Jack Grealish. Like two battering rams, neither backed down from the challenge and constantly pushed the limits of their game. It will be one of the duels to watch once again in the return leg.

After the match, Jack Grealish caught up with the BT Sport crew to talk about the lessons learned from last season’s tie between both clubs and his confidence going into the second leg:

“We’ve learned so much since last year,” Grealish told BT Sport. “We have a new team this year, different players. It’s a year ago. We have the perfect balance of experience and world-class youngsters. I’ve never felt so confident going onto the pitch having the players around me.”

When asked about the opportunity to play at home in the second leg, Grealish was emphatic: “At the Etihad, we feel unstoppable”.

To conclude, the winger told BT Sport that he was proud of the attitude and character the team showed after going a goal down in the Bernabeu. “We came here to try to win, but it shows our character to go a goal down in a place like this. In the end I think it was a fair result. They had their chances, we had a few.”