Daily Thread : May 11th, 2023

Notes about Rüdiger and Camavinga

Kiyan has written an interesting piece about Rüdiger and Camavinga performances in the 1st leg vs City.

If you’re interested in more opinions and takes about the 1st leg, you could watch the small clip from MM post-game Podcast:

Keep watching Rüdiger:

A 4-4-2 defensive formation at Etihad?

A person close to Ancelotti has stated that this will be the Italian’s gameplan at the Etihad:



• Rodrygo on the bench

• Camavinga in midfield

• a 4-4-2 defensive formation@RadioMARCA pic.twitter.com/o3BVjjT6mC — Madrid Xtra (@MadridXtra) May 10, 2023

According to the person close to Ancelotti, the coach wants to use a 4-4-2 formation against City next week to defend for a longer period during the game and count down the clock.



— @RadioMARCA pic.twitter.com/NNsK3fRzze — Madrid Universal (@MadridUniversal) May 10, 2023

I think Rodrygo on the bench is understandable, as we might need some fresh legs in second-half or even extra-time. Even though Asensio can provide some long range shots, he is not the dribbler, energetic, player that we might need to put some fire into the game.