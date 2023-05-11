 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Daily Thread : May 11th, 2023

Thursday Edition of the Daily Merengue

The Daily Merengue is a place where you can feel free to discuss all things football.

Shoutout to the mods who do a fantastic job, Kung_Fu_Zizou , Valyrian Steel, Juninho, NeRObutBlanco and yours truly, Felipejack.

Notes about Rüdiger and Camavinga

Kiyan has written an interesting piece about Rüdiger and Camavinga performances in the 1st leg vs City.

If you’re interested in more opinions and takes about the 1st leg, you could watch the small clip from MM post-game Podcast:

Keep watching Rüdiger:

A 4-4-2 defensive formation at Etihad?

I think Rodrygo on the bench is understandable, as we might need some fresh legs in second-half or even extra-time. Even though Asensio can provide some long range shots, he is not the dribbler, energetic, player that we might need to put some fire into the game.

