Vinicius attends Real Madrid Basketball’s historic comeback alongside NBA All-Star

Real Madrid attacker Vinicius Junior was in attendance in what was a historic night for Real Madrid Basketball. The team overcame a 0-2 deficit in the Euroleague Playoffs against Partizan Belgrade and also erased a 15-point deficit in the decisive game in Madrid.

NBA All-Star and Oklahoma City Thunder point-guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander sat alongside Vinicius the entire game was both were seen supporting the team during their incredible scoring run in the second half.

After the game, Vinicius shared some encouraging words and tweeted that “anything is possible for a madridista.”

Real Madrid Basketball are the first team to overcome a 2-0 deficit in the Euroleague’s Best-Of-Five Playoffs, and doing so in such an emotional and exciting manner in the decisive game could be a good omen for Vinicius and the rest of his teammates as they get ready to travel to Manchester for the return leg of the Champions League Semifinals.

Real Madrid legend and NBA superstar Luka Doncic also praised his former teammates after the comeback win.