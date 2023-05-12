 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Daily Thread : May 12th, 2023

Friday Edition of the Daily Merengue

By felipejack
The Daily Merengue is a place where you can feel free to discuss all things football. Do not be alarmed by the overt RMCF bias. It’s in the name!

Shoutout to the mods who do a fantastic job, Kung_Fu_Zizou , Valyrian Steel, Juninho, NeRObutBlanco and yours truly, Felipejack.

Vini’s Golazo

Heavy rotations vs Getafe

Finally!! It is time to put all starters in the bench, put Castilla players there if you need to.

Our starters must be fresh and this can be a small advantage over City as they are fighting for the League title and will play on Sunday (they are 1 point ahead of Arsenal, but have played one game less).

Do you what that really means? Can we say Rodrygo will be really out of the starting XI?

Will Raul leave?

Report from El Larguero suggests Raul might leave at the end of the season. Arbeloa is the candidate to replace him.

