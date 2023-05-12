Benzema, Rodrygo and Alaba not available against Getafe

Karim Benzema, Rodrygo Goes and David Alaba didn’t train with the squad this Friday and will not be available when Los Blancos host Getafe on Saturday. These will not be the only rotations Ancelotti makes in this match, as Madrid will be focused entirely on next Wednesday’s away match against Manchester City in the return leg of the Champions League Semifinals.

Players like Mariano, Hazard, Asensio, Vazquez and even Jesus Vallejo could get a chance to start on Saturday. It’s clear that Madrid should simply punt on this match and just rest every single player who could be relevant next Wednesday.

Ferland Mendy and Ceballos rejoined the squad in training today and should be ready to play some minutes tomorrow, maybe even start. Getafe are fighting to avoid relegation and will definitely play an intense and physical game, so Ancelotti should not take any risks with his lineup.