Record-breaking viewership: CBS Sports shatters previous record with Real Madrid-Manchester City tie

The US network carrying the UEFA Champions League, CBS Sports’, saw it’s presentation of the Real Madrid-Manchester City first leg match garner record-breaking viewership across all platforms, with an average of 1.141 million viewers on the CBS Television Network - a +15% increase compared to last year’s first semifinal match.

The match also broke records on their streaming service Paramount+. The semi-final was their most-streamed non-final soccer event ever, delivering double-digit growth in viewing households, streaming minutes, and average minute audience. CBS Sports “Golazo Network” also achieved its biggest day yet, with extended UCL coverage and exclusive match tactical camera angles.

With the tie now hanging in the balance, it will be interesting to see if those numbers can be beaten next Wednesday when Manchester City-Real Madrid do battle again. The likes of Erling Haaland and Vinicius Junior provide a new era of star attraction, drawing fans from all over the US. The 22-year-old’s profiles have only enhanced this season given their on-field exploits — Vinicius as a pure entertainer and Haaland as a goal-scoring machine. The viewership figures are a sign that the game continues to grow in the US and Real Madrid’s profile and brand continues to draw attention.