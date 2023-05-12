Managing Madrid Podcast: Will Real Madrid hit another gear in the 2nd leg? MAILBAG!

On this Patron-only episode of the Managing Madrid Podcast, Kiyan Sobhani and Lucas Navarrete discuss:

Will Karim Benzema step up in 2nd leg vs Manchester City?

Do Real Madrid have another gear to go to in the 2nd leg?

Stevie Nichols’s take about Real Madrid looking like Leeds

Is Ivan Fresneda a good option?

How much does the Bernabeu affect the opponents’ mentality?

Vinicius Jr - Erling Haaland - Rodrygo Goes vs Vini - Kylian Mbappe - Rodrygo trio

Real Madrid’s US pre season tour

Where does Eduardo Camavinga rank among left-backs?

Vinicius Jr’s NBA comp

And more.

Hosts this week:

Kiyan Sobhani (@KiyanSo)

Lucas Navarrete (@LucasNavarrete)