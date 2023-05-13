Daily Thread : May 13th, 2023

The Daily Merengue is a place where you can feel free to discuss all things football. Do not be alarmed by the overt RMCF bias. It’s in the name!

Conflicting reports on Ancelotti’s line-up vs Getafe.

Yesterday, the rumor was Carlo would use a lot of bench players as starters today. However, during press conference he said Courtois and Vinicius will play. For Carlo, there is enough time to recover until Wednesday.

I don’t get it. Coaches often talked about the calendar, how bad it is to have games only three days a part from each other. When Carlo can or even should rotate, he will play some of the starters. He even said he’ll evaluate Rodrygo, Benzema and Alaba.

but let’s talk about the important game...

JUST IN: Carlo Ancelotti plans to start Antonio Rudiger, David Alaba and Eder Militao TOGETHER vs Man City. The plan is to "build a wall against Haaland" @elconfidencial #rmalive pic.twitter.com/2vELAlff6J — Madrid Zone (@theMadridZone) May 12, 2023

Ancelotti definitely is more capable than I to assess this situation, but if he goes with that back-line formation, only Carvajal will play in the same position as he did in the 1st leg. Is it wise to change the position of 2 CBs ? Further, did the Alaba at left-back provided good results recently? Alaba start there in the Liverpool game and Nacho played much, much better when he replaced Alaba due to injury.

Let’s watch it one more time...

This view of Vinicius' incredible goal



Is Endrick developing poorly on Palmeiras?

This is a rumor from a Brazilian source, so it doesn’t sound very credible to me.

️| Real Madrid believe that Palmeiras’ coach Abel Ferreira is poorly exploiting Endrick’s potential and limiting his movements. @UOLEsporte pic.twitter.com/SbhZE8GsQf — Madrid Xtra (@MadridXtra) May 12, 2023

Interestingly, Abel Ferreira is considered one of the best coaches in activity in Brazil.