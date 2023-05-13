Real Madrid vs Getafe, 2023 La Liga: Predicted lineups

Real Madrid host Getafe in what’s expected to be a rotation-fest for Ancelotti’s men. Madrid will visit Manchester City in the return leg of the Champions League Semifinals next Wednesday and it’s clear that they have nothing to play for in La Liga, so the Italian coach will rest most of his starters.

Real Madrid predicted XI: Courtois, Vazquez, Militao, Rudiger, Nacho, Tchouameni, Ceballos, Camavinga, Asensio, Vinicius, Mariano.

Getafe predicted XI: Soria, Iglesias, Djane, Mitrovic, Gaston, Maksimovic, Milla, Mayoral, Portu, Aleña, Mata.

Getafe are fighting to avoid relegation and new coach Jose Bordalas has introduced some changes which have made his team more competitive in recent weeks, so Real Madrid should expect an intense, physical game tonight.

Keeping everyone fresh and healthy must be Real Madrid’s priority here. The outcome of this game simply doesn’t matter, so Ancelotti will have to use the depth at his disposal.

HOW TO WATCH, STREAM LA LIGA

Date: 05/13/2023

Time: 21:00 CEST, 03:00pm EST.

Venue: Santiago Bernabeu, Madrid, Spain.

Available TV: Movistar La Liga, ESPN+

Available Streaming: ESPN+

Managing Madrid has affiliate partnerships. These do not influence editorial content, though Vox Media may earn commissions for products purchased via affiliate links.