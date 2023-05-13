Real Madrid vs Getafe 2023 live stream: Time, TV channels and how to watch La Liga online

Real Madrid host Getafe in a meaningless game for Los Blancos, but not for Getafe. Bordalas’ team are fighting to avoid relegation and will surely put up a fight, while Ancelotti is expected to make heavy rotations as he wants to keep his regular starters fresh and healthy for next Wednesday’s match against Manchester City in the return leg of the Champions League Semifinals.

Getafe need every bit of help they can get, and while Real Madrid won’t directly offer them any assistance, the timing of this game definitely favors Bordalas and his men. Rodrygo, Benzema and Carvajal aren’t even available and veterans like Kroos and Modric will almost certainly sit on the bench.

Madrid have nothing to play for in this one and should just punt on this inconvenient game. On the other hand, City must remain competitive as they’re still fighting for the Premier League title. Ancelotti should take advantage of his fact and rest almost every single starter.

HOW TO WATCH, STREAM LA LIGA

Date: 05/13/2023

Time: 21:00 CEST, 03:00pm EST.

Venue: Santiago Bernabeu, Madrid, Spain.

Available TV: Movistar La Liga, ESPN+

Available Streaming: ESPN+

Managing Madrid has affiliate partnerships. These do not influence editorial content, though Vox Media may earn commissions for products purchased via affiliate links.