Preview, Squad List, Team News: Real Madrid vs. Levante; Liga F

Preview

The end of the season is nearing as there are only two matches left in this season’s Liga F campaign. Real Madrid face Levante in matchday 29. Top 3 is already set after Levante drew against Valencia last weekend. Las Blancas are officially vice champions of Spain for the second time in the 3 years of existence. Levante are once again third, making the top 3 from two seasons ago completely identical.

Even though neither team have anything else to fight for in the league, this is a great opportunity for Real Madrid to prepare for the upcoming cup matches. Levante have definitely been a team to watch out for this season. The last time Las Blancas encountered them, the teams split the points after a nerve-wracking 2-2 draw.

With the end of the season nearing, some departures are being rumored as well. However, out of all the rumors, there has been only one official announcement. Meline Gérard, Real Madrid’s second goalkeeper, announced that she’s retiring at the end of this season. What fans thought would be her last match where she could play in front of the home audience, the Frenchwoman is unavailable for the Levante match.

The kick-off is on Sunday, May 14, at 12:00 CEST (6 am ET).

GK: Misa, Sofía

DEF: K. Robles, Rocío, Ivana, Olga, Kathellen, Lucía, Svava

MID: Teresa, Toletti, M. Oroz, Weir, Zornoza

FWD: Nahikari, Esther, Lorena, Møller, Linda C., Feller, Athenea

Absences: Corredera (maternity leave), Claudia F., Gérard, Freja Siri (unknown)

Teresa is back after being unavailable for the last week’s match. Claudia Zornoza has recovered from her broken tibia injury after 6 weeks. On the other hand, Gérard is unavailable for the second match in a row, and Florentino and Freja join her in the list of absences.