CONFIRMED lineups: Real Madrid vs Getafe, 2023 La Liga

Real Madrid have published their starting lineup for the upcoming match against Getafe in La Liga.

Real Madrid starting XI: Courtois, Vazquez, Militao, Nacho, Mendy, Tchouameni, Ceballos, Camavinga, Valverde, Asensio, Hazard.

Getafe starting XI (TBC): Soria, Iglesias, Djane, Mitrovic, Gaston, Maksimovic, Milla, Mayoral, Portu, Aleña, Mata.

Mendy and Ceballos return to the squad, while Hazard will play his first minutes as a starter in many months. Ancelotti has decided to rest almost each and everyone of his starters with the exception of Camavinga, Valverde and Militao, who could be expected to feature in the lineup when the team take on Manchester City next Wednesday.

Getafe will surely play with intensity so Real Madrid will have to make sure that they stay fresh and healthy for the next game, which is definitely way more important than this one. Mariano could get some minutes in the second half if Ancelotti wants to give Valverde some rest.

HOW TO WATCH, STREAM LA LIGA

Date: 05/13/2023

Time: 21:00 CEST, 03:00pm EST.

Venue: Santiago Bernabeu, Madrid, Spain.

Available TV: Movistar La Liga, ESPN+

Available Streaming: ESPN+

