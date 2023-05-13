Immediate Reaction: Real Madrid 1-0 Getafe

With the biggest game left of the season at the front of everyone’s minds - the smaller matter of a local derby against Getafe in the league was nothing more than a thorn in the side of Madrid. To reflect that, the line-up was rotated in order to provide rest for the players needed on Wednesday against Manchester City in the second leg. Both Eden Hazard and Lucas Vázquez because of this. Ferland Mendy also got a start back from injury at full-back. Dani Ceballos and Marco Asensio were the other inclusions. Éder Militão interestingly started in the centre of defence, giving an indicator into the choices for Wednesday. Nacho Fernández captained the team.

This game always had the potential to be a frustrating affair, and it looked to be heading that way early. Madrid dominated possession but there was barely half a chance created throughout the first half. If Madrid could a win however, then today would be deemed a great success. The second half brought more promise, but both teams had decent chances to score and take the game. Real Madrid did manage to take that lead via a deflected Marco Asensio shot. Vinicius Junior could have doubled the lead after coming on but his goal was disallowed for offside. Madrid manage to squeeze through with the score line at 1-0. Ready for Wednesday?