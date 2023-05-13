Ancelotti: “It was just a knock on Camavinga, he should be fine for the City game”

Following Real Madrid’s 1-0 win over Getafe, Carlo Ancelotti appeared in the Bernabéu press room and the main question for the Italian was about Eduardo Camavinga, after he had to go off with a knock in the final moments. Providing an update on his status, the coach said: “He suffered a knock to his knee, but it’s 100 percent stable. It’s nothing. It was just a knock and he’ll recover well. I think he’ll be able to train with the team on Monday. He should be fine [to play in Manchester]. I think we’ll have the entire squad available for Wednesday.”

Ancelotti on his second leg starting XI

The coach was then asked if he already knows his starting XI for the Manchester City second leg. He replied: “I have no doubts about it… well, no doubts today. Let’s see if that changes tomorrow.”

Ancelotti on the difference in rest time

Discussing the difference in rest time for Real Madrid and for Manchester City, who play on Sunday, Ancelotti stated: “The schedule is too busy. I don’t think it’s organised right. We all have too many games. We had less rest for the first leg and now they have less rest than us. Guardiola was right when he said that the schedule makers could have put them on Saturday without a problem. Just like the first leg could have been put on the Wednesday last week.”

Ancelotti on the return of Mendy

The coach was asked about Ferland Mendy after he returned from injury and played the first half. He said: He was fine, obviously lacking a bit of rhythm because he hadn’t played. But, he did well having not played for so long. I didn’t want to force it with him.”

Ancelotti on Rüdiger starting on Wednesday

There was some confusion towards the end of the press conference when Ancelotti was asked about Rüdiger being rested tonight and if that means he’ll start in midweek. He responded by saying “he’ll start” on Wednesday. However, some in the press room believe Ancelotti thought the question was about Rodrygo. Managing Madrid was sitting right behind the journalist who asked the question and he explained afterwards that he definitely said Rüdiger, not Rodrygo. But, we can’t be 100 percent sure who Ancelotti thought he was referring to when he said “he’ll start”.