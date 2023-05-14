Daily Thread : May 14th, 2023

The Daily Merengue is a place where you can feel free to discuss all things football. Do not be alarmed by the overt RMCF bias. It’s in the name!

Is Camavinga out vs City?

Carlo said Camavinga twisted his knee, but assured it’s just a knock and the player will be fine for the City game. However, reports say the player will undergo an MRI tomorrow. Almost all other starters will be well rested for City, but Camavinga played almost the entire game (84 minutes). Was there a need to risk Camavinga that many minutes ? Let me know what you think in the comments.

CDR trophy presented

CDR Champions after 9 years!

Nacho x Modrić pic.twitter.com/mPhNCtQw78 — Madrid Xtra (@MadridXtra) May 13, 2023

Is Hazard finished?

Eden Hazard vs Getafe:



62 minutes

30 touches

18 passes

0 shots

0 dribbles

0 crosses

0 long balls

0 key passes

5 possession lost pic.twitter.com/BcavhKD4Se — Madrid Xtra (@MadridXtra) May 13, 2023

200 games for Valverde