Daily Thread : May 14th, 2023

Is Camavinga out vs City?
Carlo said Camavinga twisted his knee, but assured it’s just a knock and the player will be fine for the City game. However, reports say the player will undergo an MRI tomorrow. Almost all other starters will be well rested for City, but Camavinga played almost the entire game (84 minutes). Was there a need to risk Camavinga that many minutes ? Let me know what you think in the comments.
CDR trophy presented
CDR Champions after 9 years!
Nacho x Modrić pic.twitter.com/mPhNCtQw78— Madrid Xtra (@MadridXtra) May 13, 2023
Is Hazard finished?
Eden Hazard vs Getafe:— Madrid Xtra (@MadridXtra) May 13, 2023
62 minutes
30 touches
18 passes
0 shots
0 dribbles
0 crosses
0 long balls
0 key passes
5 possession lost pic.twitter.com/BcavhKD4Se
200 games for Valverde
⭐️ Fede Valverde completes 200 matches for Real Madrid. pic.twitter.com/RLLbz9nDAB— Madrid Xtra (@MadridXtra) May 13, 2023
