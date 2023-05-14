 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Daily Thread : May 14th, 2023

Sunday Edition of the Daily Merengue

By felipejack
The Daily Merengue is a place where you can feel free to discuss all things football. Do not be alarmed by the overt RMCF bias. It’s in the name!

Shoutout to the mods who do a fantastic job, Kung_Fu_Zizou , Valyrian Steel, Juninho, NeRObutBlanco and yours truly, Felipejack.

Is Camavinga out vs City?

Carlo said Camavinga twisted his knee, but assured it’s just a knock and the player will be fine for the City game. However, reports say the player will undergo an MRI tomorrow. Almost all other starters will be well rested for City, but Camavinga played almost the entire game (84 minutes). Was there a need to risk Camavinga that many minutes ? Let me know what you think in the comments.

CDR trophy presented

CDR Champions after 9 years!

Is Hazard finished?

200 games for Valverde

