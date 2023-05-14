Real Madrid vs. Levante Live Stream: Time, TV, Channels, & How To Watch Liga F Online

The end of the season is nearing as there are only two matches left in this season’s Liga F campaign. Real Madrid face Levante in matchday 29. Top 3 is already set after Levante drew against Valencia last weekend. Las Blancas are officially vice champions of Spain for the second time in the 3 years of existence.

With the end of the season nearing, some departures are being rumored as well. However, out of all the rumors, there has been only one official announcement. Meline Gérard, Real Madrid’s second goalkeeper, announced that she’s retiring at the end of this season. What fans thought would be her last match where she could play in front of the home audience, the Frenchwoman is unavailable for the Levante match.

“Yeah, we feel good. Qualifying for the Champions League was one of our goals at the start of the season, and to finish second, is obviously better than last year. That’s what we want - we want to progress year on year, and we’ve done that,” Caroline Weir for Real Madrid TV.

How to Watch

Date: 14/05/2023

Time: 12:00 CEST (6am ET)

Venue: Alfredo Di Stéfano

Available streaming: DAZN Women’s Football - YouTube